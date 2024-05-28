Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 1.38% to Rs 70.33 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.44% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 164.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.3369.37 1 164.13171.97 -5 OPM %3.212.10 -4.963.51 - PBDT0.910.52 75 4.132.52 64 PBT0.700.18 289 3.341.63 105 NP0.370.14 164 2.470.90 174

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

