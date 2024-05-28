Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 37.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 37.32% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.07% to Rs 184.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 152.97% to Rs 14.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.07-5.43 LP 14.905.89 153 OPM %-3785.71130.57 -70.8725.81 - PBDT54.8238.60 42 194.24224.93 -14 PBT54.8238.60 42 194.23224.92 -14 NP25.5840.81 -37 184.87228.43 -19

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

