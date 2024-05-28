Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 892.62 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 31.87% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 892.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 763.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.26% to Rs 131.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 3483.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3047.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News