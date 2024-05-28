Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 757.38 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 137.05% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.16% to Rs 130.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.74% to Rs 2821.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1847.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
