Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 137.05% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.16% to Rs 130.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.74% to Rs 2821.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1847.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales757.38493.33 54 2821.741847.46 53 OPM %12.1311.48 -13.0410.84 - PBDT90.7055.11 65 344.72207.88 66 PBT61.8138.06 62 226.73155.59 46 NP44.2118.65 137 130.1892.88 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 137.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Lumax Industries; maintains stable outlook

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 37.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story