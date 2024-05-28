Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 137.05% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 757.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.16% to Rs 130.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.74% to Rs 2821.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1847.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

757.38493.332821.741847.4612.1311.4813.0410.8490.7055.11344.72207.8861.8138.06226.73155.5944.2118.65130.1892.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News