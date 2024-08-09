Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 11.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 640.67 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 11.71% to Rs 41.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 640.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 594.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales640.67594.39 8 OPM %10.3511.22 -PBDT90.8484.75 7 PBT76.3469.89 9 NP41.2036.88 12

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

