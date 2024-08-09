Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 89.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 179.36% to Rs 31.26 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures rose 89.98% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 179.36% to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.2611.19 179 OPM %45.6565.15 -PBDT14.377.37 95 PBT13.856.95 99 NP10.815.69 90
