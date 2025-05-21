Dredging Corp sizzles after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Dredging Corporation of India surged 11.30% to Rs 753.20 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 21.39 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 25.97crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rallied 66.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 462.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The firm reported profit before tax in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 23.76 crore, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.81 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expense jumped 44.65% year on year to Rs 440.62 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 23.78 crore (down 6.74% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 15.25 crore (down 88.22% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 25.13% to Rs 1.37 crore, despite a 20.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,142.13 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is engaged in providing integrated dredging services to ports, Indian Navy and other maritime organizations in India.

