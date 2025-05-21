IRCON International gains on bagging Rs 254-cr order from South Western Railway

IRCON International added 1.54% to Rs 191.20 after the company has secured a work order worth Rs 253.56 crore from South Western Railway, a division of Indian Railways.

The contract involves the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of KAVACH equipmenta safety system developed for railway operationsalong with other associated works. The scope of the project covers a stretch of 778 route kilometers (RKM) across the Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway.

The total value of the order is Rs 253.56 crore and it is expected to be executed within 18 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA).

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions. Additionally, the company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on 20 May 2025, after market hours.

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore, while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

