BMW Industries jumps after securing Rs 365 cr order from Tata Steel

BMW Industries soared 5.72% to Rs 56.55 after the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, BMW Iron & Steel Industries, bagged an order from Tata Steel totaling Rs 364.69 crore for the conversion of hot rolled (HR) coils into tubes.

Shares of Tata Steel rose 0.69% to Rs 159.75 on the BSE.

The work will be executed at BMWs Hazibagan plant in Howrah and BMW Iron & Steels Jamshedpur facility. The contract is valid until 31 October 2027, with a total value of Rs 188.60 crore allocated to BMW Industries and Rs 176.09 crore to BMW Iron & Steel, respectively.

The objective is to sustain Tata Steels order pipeline, ensuring optimum utilization of existing infrastructure for coil processing. These contracts are part of BMW Industries' regular business activities and reflect the continuity of core operations that deliver consistent revenue. The company plans to execute the orders using its existing facilities and aims to use this engagement to enhance operational efficiency and maintain business momentum through FY27.

BMW Industries is also progressing with the development of its Rs 803.47 crore Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex in Bokaro. This facility is being set up to manufacture high-grade specialty steel, including coated and Al-Zn coated (Galvalume) products, catering to both domestic and global markets. The Bokaro project is a key part of the companys expansion strategy, aimed at increasing capacity and market presence in the value-added steel segment.

With this announcement, BMW Industries remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and timely steel processing services, the company said. We continue to focus on our operational roadmap and strategic capacity expansion in the steel sector.

Harsh Bansal, Managing Director at BMW Industries, said, "As one of the most leading players in the steel industry, Tata Steel has set benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainability. Their continued trust in us through this extended order is a strong endorsement of our capabilities as a processing partner. We take pride in supporting a company of Tata Steels stature and legacy.

In the past week, we were honoured with the renewal of our contract for the CRM complex till 2029, valued at 1764 crores. This new order not only reflects their confidence in our execution strength, quality standards, and plant infrastructure but also provides us with long-term revenue stability and improved asset efficiency.

We remain focused on refining our core competencies, optimizing existing capacities, and growing steadily in response to industry demand. This renewed engagement until 2027 strengthens our order book and reinforces our commitment to delivering reliability and value across all our operations."

BMW Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing, processing and selling of steel products consisting of engineering and other products and services related to the same.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

