Marathon Nextgen gains after launching project with GDV of Rs 3,400 cr

Marathon Nextgen Realty (MNRL) advanced 1.54% to Rs 671.20 after the company announced the launch of Monte South Commercial, a landmark office and retail development in Byculla, Mumbai, in joint venture with Adani Realty.

The project spans approximately 1.2 million sq. ft. with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,400 crore, the project marks a major milestone in strengthening Marathons commercial portfolio in South Mumbai.

Monte South Commercial forms part of the larger Monte South campus, which comprises four residential towers rising over 64 storeys with a total residential sale carpet area of over 1.6 million sq.ft. Tower A is ready with Occupation Certificate (OC), Tower B has topped out in RCC, and Tower C has reached the 12th slab, progressing at a rapid pace, while Tower D is yet to be launched.