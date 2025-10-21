VMS TMT secures Rs 46-cr order amid festive demand

VMS TMT has secured orders for over 10,000 MT of TMT bars worth Rs 46 crore from its distributor network ahead of Diwali, reflecting strong festive demand.
The order underscores robust infrastructure and housing activity, supported by government construction initiatives.
The company operates an integrated facility in Ahmedabad with an annual capacity of 200,000 MT bars and 216,000 MT billets.
VMS TMT is also setting up a 15 MW solar power plant in Gujarat to lower operational costs and reduce its carbon footprint.
Shares of VMS TMT shed 0.17% to close at Rs 70.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app