Indigo gains after board OKs $820 million funding for IndiGo IFSC

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Interglobe Aviaition (Indigo) advanced 1.06% to Rs 5,848 after the company's board approved an investment of $820 million (Rs 729.4 crore) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC, in one or more tranches.

IndiGo IFSC was incorporated on October 12, 2023, under the Companies Act, 2013, is engaged in aircraft and aircraft engine leasing and providing related financial services. The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 289.9 crore in FY25.

The Investment will be made through combination of equity shares and 0.01% non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches.

Of the total amount, $770 million(approximately Rs 6,849.2 crore) will be infused through equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, valued at Rs 10.92 per share as determined by Independent Category-1 Merchant Banker.

Further, the company will subscribe to 0.01% OCRPS amounting to $50 million (around Rs 444.8 crore) at a face value of Rs 100 per share.

The funds raised by IndiGo IFSC shall be primarily deployed towards acquisifion of aviafion assets, thereby enabling ownership of aircraft.

The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations. Revenue from operations increased 9.34% YoY to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 417 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 94 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

