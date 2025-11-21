Mphasis Ltd soars 1.16%, Gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2772.3, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.44% gain in NIFTY and a 14.49% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37043.3, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.53 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2763.7, up 0.71% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.44% gain in NIFTY and a 14.49% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 36.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.