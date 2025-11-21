Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7198, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.36% in last one year as compared to a 9.38% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27554, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7179.5, up 0.93% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 44.36% in last one year as compared to a 9.38% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

