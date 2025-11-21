Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain partners with HotelIQ to enhance hotel revenue management

Nov 21 2025
RateGain Travel Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with HotelIQ, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions for hoteliers.

Under the collaboration, HotelIQ will integrate RateGains rate shopping solution, Navigator, into its decision-intelligence platform, enabling hotels worldwide to access real-time competitor rate data directly within the ecosystem they already use. The integration aims to eliminate the need for separate tools, vendors, or fragmented workflows, streamlining commercial planning and revenue management.

Our mission has always been to provide hotel leaders with intelligent tools that make data more actionable, said Firas Moolla, VP Commercial, HotelIQ. By integrating Navigator, were extending that capability to include real-time rate shoppinggiving our customers a competitive edge with reliable insights that drive smarter decisions.

Toby March, EVPRevenue (Americas), RateGain, added, Navigator is designed to give revenue leaders real-time clarity when it matters most. With HotelIQ, were making it easier than ever for hotels to act on accurate, timely dataenabling faster decisions, better pricing, and stronger revenue outcomes.

HotelIQ customers will also benefit from a simplified contracting process, faster onboarding, and access to the full Navigator suite, including rate shopping, parity tracking, and demand signals. The integration provides comprehensive visibility across 1,100+ sources and 800+ OTAs, supporting smarter pricing strategies and enhanced revenue management.

The partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering hotel commercial teams with tools that enhance performance, improve accuracy, and reduce time-to-insightultimately driving revenue growth in an increasingly dynamic hospitality market.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

The companys consolidated net profit decreased 2.3% to Rs 51.01 crore on a 6.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies fell 2.40% to Rs 696.80 on the BSE.

