Duropack standalone net profit rises 56.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 56.34% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.818.42 5 OPM %10.229.86 -PBDT1.680.98 71 PBT1.440.79 82 NP1.110.71 56

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

