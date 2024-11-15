Duropack standalone net profit rises 56.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 56.34% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.818.4210.229.861.680.981.440.791.110.71

