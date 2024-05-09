Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 83.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 25.78 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.04% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 119.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

25.7828.02119.24131.912.525.574.214.460.801.204.694.760.520.893.583.590.120.712.452.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News