Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 83.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 83.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 25.78 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 83.10% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.04% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 119.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.7828.02 -8 119.24131.91 -10 OPM %2.525.57 -4.214.46 - PBDT0.801.20 -33 4.694.76 -1 PBT0.520.89 -42 3.583.59 0 NP0.120.71 -83 2.452.58 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 34.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Prince Pipes gains on inking pact with Klaus Waren Fixtures to acquire Aquel brand

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story