Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 200.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.02% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 104.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.6425.78104.03119.242.282.524.494.210.660.804.684.690.390.523.543.580.360.122.722.45

