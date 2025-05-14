Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

May 14 2025
Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 200.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.02% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 104.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.6425.78 -8 104.03119.24 -13 OPM %2.282.52 -4.494.21 - PBDT0.660.80 -18 4.684.69 0 PBT0.390.52 -25 3.543.58 -1 NP0.360.12 200 2.722.45 11

May 14 2025

