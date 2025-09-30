Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The dollar index is seen extending slide for the third straight session on Tuesday morning in Asia, erasing further gains under 98 mark. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note hovered around 4.14% on Tuesday after declining for two straight sessions, as the risk of a federal government shutdown looms with the Oct. 1 funding deadline nearing, potentially delaying key economic data releases. US President Donald Trump has also warned of mass federal job cuts if Congress fails to pass a funding bill, effectively putting his own government at risk and threatening further disruptions to federal operations. Moreover, increasing possibility of future Fed rate cuts is adding pressure on greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.56, marginally lower on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

