Indostar Capital sells stressed CV loan portfolio worth Rs 309.6 crore to Phoenix ARC

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Indostar Capital Finance announced that it has entered into an agreement with Phoenix ARC to sell a portion of its Commercial Vehicle Loan book as part of efforts to reduce its stressed portfolio.

The transaction covers dues of Rs 309.6 crore, with a purchase consideration of up to Rs 220.3 crore.

The accounts were resolved on September 29, 2025, in line with the Reserve Bank of Indias Master Directions on Transfer of Loan Exposures (2021).

Indostar Capital Finance is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 545.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 343.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 248.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

