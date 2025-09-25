DXY pulls back from 2-week high; US PCE data eyed

The dollar index pulled back slightly from a two week high on Thursday amid rising expectations of Fed cutting interest rates even as Feds Powell sounded a cautious tone. Powell said on Tuesday that the US central bank would continue to balance concerns over labour market weakness with worries about inflation, while Fed officials took stances on both sides of the monetary policy path divide. The dollar index that measures the greenback against basket of currencies however continues to hover close to a two week high at 97.48, down marginally on the day. Looking ahead for the week, investors eye labour data and US PCE data for further cues. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are marginally high at $1.1796 and $1.3457 respectively.
