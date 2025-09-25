Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer

RateGain appoints Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer.

In this role, Amarpreet will lead RateGain's global customer organization with a mandate to build a tech-augmented delivery model that ensures faster go-live, smoother onboarding, and continuous value for customers. He will focus on using AI to transform customer journeys, automate support, reduce churn, and unlock new growth opportunities with Sales, Product, and Engineering.

With over two decades of experience, Amarpreet has held senior roles at Cvent, WNS, Gwynniebee, Sitel and HCL, leading global teams and driving automation-led success. At Cvent, he managed worldwide support, services, and implementation, delivering strong results in retention, CSAT, and NPS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

