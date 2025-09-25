RateGain appoints Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Amarpreet will lead RateGain's global customer organization, building and scaling a tech-augmented delivery model designed to ensure seamless implementation, rapid onboarding, and continuous value realization across RateGain's platforms.

In this role, Amarpreet will lead RateGain's global customer organization with a mandate to build a tech-augmented delivery model that ensures faster go-live, smoother onboarding, and continuous value for customers. He will focus on using AI to transform customer journeys, automate support, reduce churn, and unlock new growth opportunities with Sales, Product, and Engineering.

With over two decades of experience, Amarpreet has held senior roles at Cvent, WNS, Gwynniebee, Sitel and HCL, leading global teams and driving automation-led success. At Cvent, he managed worldwide support, services, and implementation, delivering strong results in retention, CSAT, and NPS.