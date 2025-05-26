Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 328.90 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 29.08% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 328.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.48% to Rs 72.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.70% to Rs 1267.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1024.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

