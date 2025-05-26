TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 254.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.23% to Rs 32.21 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 254.89% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 152.23% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.59% to Rs 42.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 83.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

32.2112.7783.2277.1577.4046.9972.4543.4725.736.2164.8034.0020.814.4854.9527.4117.074.8142.1020.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News