Hilltone Software & Gases commences new division named 'Fintherm'

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Hilltone Software & Gases has commenced a new division named, FINTHERM". The division will be engaged in the area of Air Filter, Heat Exchanger, Evaporative Coolers And Condensers, Centrifugal Devices, Hybrid/Adiabatic Cooler and other filtering and/or Purifying Machinery and Apparatus for Liquid or Gases, other Machineries; and Rendering of Support, Installation, Repair or other Services in the above Products.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

