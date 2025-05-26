Parag Milk Foods announces cessation of directors

With effect from 25 May 2025

Parag Milk Foods announced that Narendra Ambwani (DIN: 00236658) and Radhika Dudhat (DIN: 00016712) will cease to be the Independent Directors of the Company due to completion of their term of appointment of 10 (Ten) consecutive years with effect from 25 May 2025 and consequently will also cease to be the Member/ Chairperson, if any, of the Committee(s) of the Board.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News