Stock Alert: ABFRL, Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Afcons Infra, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dixon Technologies (India), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 26 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Action Construction Equipment, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Awfis Space Solutions, Balaji Amines, Bayer CropScience, Blue Dart Express, Capacite Infraprojects, Brainbees Solutions, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gillette India, Goldiam International, Hi-Tech Pipes, Infibeam Avenues and Nazara Technologies will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Steel reported a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,503 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations declined 3.13% YoY to Rs 44,819 crore in Q4 FY25.

Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a 3.41% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.21 crore on an 18.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,475.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit surged 90.76% to Rs 18.39 crore on 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 161.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ashoka Buildcon reported a 77.78% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 59.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 268.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations tumbled 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,974.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 229.58 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 1719.48 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Afcons Infrastructure s consolidated net profit declined 23.4% to Rs 110.93 crore on 11.4% fall in net sales to Rs 3,223.27 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

