Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging Rs 119-cr order

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 4.63% to Rs 1,255 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 119 crore from Central Bank of India.

The project involves supply, implementation, and maintenance of private cloud infrastructure, backup solutions, and supporting applications at the banks data center (DC) and disaster recovery center (DRC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company said that the scope of the work includes comprehensive private cloud solution for core banking system (CBS) data, virtual machines (VMs), containers, primary backup hardware, and object-based storage for backup archival, tape library integration for enhanced data management, batch job automation processing solution, domain user administration privileges management, internal private cloud infrastructure & software, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) & access management solution. The scope also includes professional services & facility management services to DC & DRC, it added.

The contract is to be executed within 5 years and extendable by an additional 2 years.

Parag J Dalal, executive director, Dynacons, remarked, This order is a testament to the advanced technology expertise and readiness of our team. This significant achievement underscores Dynacons' commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions and solidifies our reputation as a leading provider in the industry. Having undertaken large-scale private cloud deployments, this project further strengthens our position as a top-tier provider in the market.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers. Bank is having pan India presence with network of 4489 branches with 65.22 % (2,928 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 4,044 ATMs and 10962 BC Points with total 19,495 touch points as on September 2023. Shares of Central Bank rose 0.18% to Rs 62.70 on the BSE.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News