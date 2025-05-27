Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhaar Ventures India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

May 27 2025
Reported sales nil

Aadhaar Ventures India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

May 27 2025

