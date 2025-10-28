Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

Dynamic Cables has reported 41% rise in net profit to Rs 19.6 crore on a 20.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 281.6 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Total expenses increased by 17.8% YoY to Rs 256.41 crore during the quarter.
Operating profit improved by 30% YoY to Rs 30.8 crore while operating profit margin expanded by 90 basis points YoY to 11.0% in Q2 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 26.3 crore, up by 43.7% from Rs 18.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Order book stood at Rs 721 crore as on 30 September 2025.
The company enhanced production capacity from Rs 100 crore to Rs 135 crore per month through debottlenecking and incremental capex. The new plant construction is on track, plant to be commissioned by end of FY2026 and new capacity will be available from FY2027.
Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables, said: We are pleased to share that our company continues to demonstrate a sustained growth trajectory, building on the momentum of previous quarters.
The growth is supported by robust capabilities and a healthy order book, signifying high business visibility and customer confidence. We remain deeply committed to maintaining financial discipline and healthy operational margins as we scale our business.
Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app