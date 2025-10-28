Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

Dynamic Cables posts 41% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; order book stands at Rs 721 crore

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Dynamic Cables has reported 41% rise in net profit to Rs 19.6 crore on a 20.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 281.6 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 17.8% YoY to Rs 256.41 crore during the quarter.

Operating profit improved by 30% YoY to Rs 30.8 crore while operating profit margin expanded by 90 basis points YoY to 11.0% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 26.3 crore, up by 43.7% from Rs 18.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Order book stood at Rs 721 crore as on 30 September 2025.

The company enhanced production capacity from Rs 100 crore to Rs 135 crore per month through debottlenecking and incremental capex. The new plant construction is on track, plant to be commissioned by end of FY2026 and new capacity will be available from FY2027.

Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables, said: We are pleased to share that our company continues to demonstrate a sustained growth trajectory, building on the momentum of previous quarters.

The growth is supported by robust capabilities and a healthy order book, signifying high business visibility and customer confidence. We remain deeply committed to maintaining financial discipline and healthy operational margins as we scale our business.

Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

