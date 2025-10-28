Novartis India standalone net profit rises 18.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 90.33 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 18.67% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 90.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.90.3387.1026.4420.6233.1728.1432.6527.5624.2220.41

