Novartis India standalone net profit rises 18.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit rises 18.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 90.33 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 18.67% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 90.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales90.3387.10 4 OPM %26.4420.62 -PBDT33.1728.14 18 PBT32.6527.56 18 NP24.2220.41 19

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

