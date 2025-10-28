Nifty November futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,099, a premium of 162.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,936.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 29.85 points or 0.11% to 25,936.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.80% to 11.95.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.