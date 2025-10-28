Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 1.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 62.51 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 1.34% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 62.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.62.5159.3915.6619.3610.9811.338.648.986.796.70

