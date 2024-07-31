Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 208.55 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 1.93% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 208.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales208.55181.27 15 OPM %10.4811.28 -PBDT18.1316.91 7 PBT15.6214.95 4 NP11.6011.38 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: PV Sindhu bags 2nd win; Lakshya Sen in action soon

Data breach cost for Indian organisations up 39% since 2020: IBM report

Household savings take a hit, Rs 60,000 crore lost annually in F&O segments

Stock Market LIVE updates: MidCaps shine in listless trade; Polycab, Yes Bank up 3%; Rail shares dip

Coaching centre death: Why is the SUV driver blamed for MCD's inefficiency?

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story