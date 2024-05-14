Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 240.91 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 37.98% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 240.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 768.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

240.91178.46768.00668.6310.5510.6410.069.3920.9315.2060.0349.6618.3013.0650.7741.7513.779.9837.7731.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News