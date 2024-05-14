Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 240.91 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 37.98% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 240.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 768.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales240.91178.46 35 768.00668.63 15 OPM %10.5510.64 -10.069.39 - PBDT20.9315.20 38 60.0349.66 21 PBT18.3013.06 40 50.7741.75 22 NP13.779.98 38 37.7731.01 22

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

