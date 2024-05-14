Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 834.19 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 26.34% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 834.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.73% to Rs 122.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 3196.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3130.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales834.19828.89 1 3196.333130.88 2 OPM %9.7711.72 -9.099.84 - PBDT76.6193.09 -18 276.07290.39 -5 PBT47.9864.44 -26 160.66177.00 -9 NP35.5148.21 -26 122.25133.95 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 75.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

UPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Bajaj Electricals approves raising up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs/ CPs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story