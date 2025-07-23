Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 56.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 262.04 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 56.98% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 262.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.262.04208.5510.2810.4827.0218.1324.3715.6218.2111.60

