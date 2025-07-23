Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 112.79, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 2.7% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.79, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Bank of India has lost around 2.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7006.35, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.16 lakh shares in last one month.