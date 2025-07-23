Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 31.12, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 2.7% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.12, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 3.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7006.35, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story