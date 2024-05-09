Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 72.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.20% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 72.16% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.20% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.98% to Rs 6.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

