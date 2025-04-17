India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 601.09 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 41.82% to Rs 155.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 601.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.28% to Rs 502.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 2364.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

