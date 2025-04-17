E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 285.55% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.15% to Rs 47.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.58% to Rs 163.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

