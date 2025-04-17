Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 285.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 285.55% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.15% to Rs 47.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.58% to Rs 163.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.4829.41 14 163.9694.46 74 OPM %39.8451.85 -58.9550.76 - PBDT36.5813.23 176 122.8745.97 167 PBT17.595.57 216 62.7930.22 108 NP13.613.53 286 47.4921.87 117

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

