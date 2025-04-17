Sensex surges 1,440 pts; Nifty above 23,800 level; PSU bank shares climb for 4th day

The key equity indices traded with major gains in the afternoon trade, buoyed by positive global cues and sustained inflows from foreign institutional investors. The Nifty hovered above the 23,800 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The weekly Nifty50 F&O contracts are set to expire today.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,440.81 points or 1.87% to 78,485.10. The Nifty 50 index jumped 395.85 points or 1.69%, to 23,833.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.54%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,415 shares rose and 1,464 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.48% to 6,512.05. The index rallied 6.89% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

State Bank of India (up 3.38%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.45%), Canara Bank (up 1.34%), Bank of India (up 1.06%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.96%), Central Bank of India (up 0.78%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.73%), Indian Bank (up 0.68%) and UCO Bank (up 0.6%) advanced.

On the other hand, Union Bank of India (down 0.15%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.33% to 6.479, compared with the previous close of 6.493.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4650, compared with its close of 85.6400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement shed 0.33% to Rs 95,350.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 99.48.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.91% to 4.318.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.80% to $66.38 a barrel.

