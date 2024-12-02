EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 100.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 113.33% to Rs 202.32 croreNet profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 100.47% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 113.33% to Rs 202.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales202.3294.84 113 OPM %44.1750.84 -PBDT78.0940.52 93 PBT75.1139.28 91 NP59.2629.56 100
