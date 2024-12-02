EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 100.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 113.33% to Rs 202.32 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 100.47% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 113.33% to Rs 202.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.202.3294.8444.1750.8478.0940.5275.1139.2859.2629.56

