Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit declines 68.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 54.50 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech declined 68.10% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 54.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.54.5065.6317.1933.577.6920.586.5519.524.4413.92

