EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates first store in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

EaseMyTrip.com announced the inauguration of its first physical store in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

This launch represents the 12th franchise store under the company's belt, further emphasising its dedication to blending online convenience with offline accessibility to serve its customers more personally.

Located at Shop No. 32, 1st Basement, City Survey No. 2125/7, Sant Baba Hardasram Market, Jalgaon 425001, the new outlet is positioned in a bustling area to cater to the travel needs of local and regional customers. Designed with contemporary aesthetics that reflect EaseMyTrip's brand identity, the store promises a memorable and comfortable experience for all who visit.

Customers can avail themselves of a broad spectrum of travel-related services, such as air and hotel bookings, bus and rail reservations, group travel packages, as well as exclusive vacation, cruise, and charter options. In a move to provide all-encompassing travel solutions, the algaon franchise will also assist with visa applications and various travel formalities.

