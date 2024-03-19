Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip.com partners with Zoomcar

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
For offering Indian travellers pre-booked and on-demand self drive cars

EaseMyTrip.com and Zoomcar, the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for car sharing, announced a strategic partnership to offer customers unparalleled convenience in their travel arrangements.

With this partnership, Zoomcar's wide range of self-drive cars have been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travelers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys.

EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's extensive fleet of 25,000+ cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, MG Astor & more. This integration enables travelers to effortlessly pre-book and on-demand self-drive Zoomcars alongside their flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements, all through a single user-friendly platform

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

