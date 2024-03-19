Lloyd introduces new range of air conditioners

Also introduces new range of refrigerators, washing machines and Google QLED TV

Lloyd announced the launch of its industry-first designer Lloyd Stellar & Stylus air conditioner range, alongside industry-leading refrigerators equipped with Rapid Cool Technology capable of producing ice in just 29 minutes. Additionally, Lloyd introduced its latest Novante Fully Automatic Washing Machines and expanded its Google QLED TV lineup to include new 85-inch and 100-inch models, featuring advanced far-field technology.

This industry-leading move underscores the brand's dedication to innovation, research and development in its product offerings, securing its position as one of the top air-conditioning manufacturing companies in India. By extending its manufacturing operations beyond the Ghiloth facility, which produces air conditioners and washing machines, the company has recently launched a new air conditioner manufacturing plant in Sri City. This facility boasts an annual production capacity of 1 million air conditioners, thereby increasing the company's total annual production capacity to 2 million units. This strategic move is poised to solidify Lloyd's position in the AC manufacturing sector significantly.

With its expanded manufacturing capabilities, Lloyd is set to offer more than 120 models of air conditioners, underlining its commitment to strengthening its foothold in the domestic consumer durables market. The brand is also making significant strides on the international front, exporting its world-class air conditioners to 30 countries. This strategic expansion not only highlights Lloyd's dedication to quality and innovation, but also its growing influence in the global market.

The introduction of the Stellar & Stylus series caters to the nuanced preferences of discerning Indian consumers, who have begun to view their homes as extensions of their identity and a medium for social expression. There's a noticeable shift towards investing more in home aesthetics, with more consumers desiring to infuse their living spaces with both cutting-edge technology as well as superior design. This evolution in consumer behaviour illuminates a burgeoning demand for designer air conditioners that not only complement the interior decor but also deliver a top-notch cooling performance.

