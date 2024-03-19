At meeting held on 19 March 2024

The Board of Bengal & Assam Company at its meeting held on 19 March 2024 has accorded its approval for commencement of new Business, namely, Trading in various product areas such as Paper and Paper related products, Tyre & Tubes and related products, Rubber and Polymer products, Cement and Building Materials along with other value added products, Textile and Yarn products and Rendering of Services in the above Products, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations made thereunder.

