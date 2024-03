KIOCL announced that as a part of upgradation of the existing filtration system to achieve desired moisture in filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina & slime, the Company have installed 4 No's of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit. The capacity of each filter is 100 Tons/hr. The filters are under operation now. The performance guarantee test has been started from 18 March 2024 to ensure the desired parameters.

